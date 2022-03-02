Isaacson Returns to South Carolina

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that forward Nick Isaacson has returned to South Carolina after being released from his professional tryout contract with Hershey today.

Isaacson, 22, suited up in 13 games during his rookie campaign with the Stingrays this season, tallying eight points (four goals, four assists) after being signed on January 6th out of the University of Guelph. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward signed a PTO on February 10th with the Bears where he appeared in three games.

The native of Oakville, Ont. started the season with the Gryphons, scoring two goals and adding an assist in six games played. Prior to attending the University of Guelph, Isaacson appeared in 224 games with the Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL, recording 32 goals and adding 50 assists.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday, March 4th, at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.