Fournier Reaches Milestone in OT Loss at KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Mike Lee scored 51 seconds into overtime to hand Kansas City a 2-1 win over Wichita on Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Stefan Fournier recorded his 100th professional goal and his seventh of the season. Theut was solid in net for the Thunder, stopping 29 shots.

Ben Johnson scored first to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. He caught a lead pass at 12:53, split two defenders near the Thunder line and rifled a shot past Theut.

At 17:02, Wichita tied the game after Kansas City was called for a delay of game penalty. Michal Stinil found a wide-open Fournier at the front of the crease and he tapped it home on the power play.

In the second, Matt Greenfield was outstanding for the Mavericks. He made several key saves, including a save on a breakaway chance from Jay Dickman. Theut was just as good, making 10 saves in the frame.

After a scoreless third, Lee won the game for Kansas City. He stepped in from the blueline, skated towards the net and beat Theut with a backhand for his ninth of the season.

Wichita has four power play goals over its last two games.

Fournier has three goals in his last two games. He also has points in six of his last seven outings. Stinil has four points in his last three games and three helpers in his last two.

The two teams play once again on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 7:05 p.m.

