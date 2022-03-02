Royals Return Home to Face off with the Railers
March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Wednesday, Mar. 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the eighth of 12 meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Railers are 3-1-1 in their last five games while the Royals have won four-straight games.
Kirk MacDonald talks before the Royals take on the Railers with Erik Jesberger.
Reading defeated Worcester in their last meeting, 6-2, Saturday, Jan. 8 at Santander Arena.
A three goal game for Patrick Bajkov and 28-save performance from Kirill Ustimenko in net propelled the Royals over the Railers to improve Reading's season series lead over Worcester to 5-2-0.
After a three goal first period for the Royals, the Railers drew the game back within a goal heading into the final period of regulation. Royals forward Brayden Low received a game misconduct and five-minute major penalty for spearing Karl Boudrias. On the power play, the Railers scored two quick goals to make the game a nail-biter. Anthony Repaci scored seconds into the power play, while New York Islanders prospects Cole Coskey scored his first ECHL goal to make it 3-2.
It was 3-2 in the third period until Jackson Cressey finished off tic-tac-toe passing in the blue paint with 1:55 to go in the game to extend the Royals lead, 4-2. Grant Cooper scored an empty-netter seconds later before Bajkov recorded his second hat trick of the season with 31 seconds left in the game on Poreda.
The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they return to divisional play for two-straight games against Worcester. Reading holds a 27-12-6-1 record with a .663 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .625 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third hoisting a .581 point percentage and Worcester in fourth with a .522 point percentage, while Maine sits in fifth with a .510 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .435 point percentage in 46 games.
UPCOMING GAMES
READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22
$1 Reading Premium drafts
Scout Night
Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group
Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental
Specialty jersey
AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22
Affiliation Night presented by Enersys
Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental
Gritty Appearance
Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group
PA Lotto giveaway
Specialty jersey
4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas
ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22
Green Ice
Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental
$10,000 giveaway
Speciality jersey
Green beer
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman
|
Reading Royals forward Thomas Ebbing (center) vs. the Worcester Railers
