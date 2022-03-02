Iowa's Kuffner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Kuffner of the Iowa Heartlanders has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Kuffner scored four goals and added 19 assists for 23 points in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old recorded at least one point in each of his 12 outings in February, including four points (2g-2a) on Feb. 4 at Toledo, and a pair of three-point games on Feb. 9 against Utah and Feb. 18 at Kalamazoo.

Under contract to Iowa of the American Hockey League, Kuffner has posted 35 points (8g-27a) in 24 games with the Heartlanders this season while also skating in five AHL games with the Wild.

Kuffner has tallied 11 points (6g-5a) in 41 career AHL games with Iowa, Bakersfield and Grand Rapids while also appearing in 10 NHL games with Detroit during the 2018-19 season.

Prior to turning pro, Kuffner recorded 152 points (75g-77a) in 132 career games at Princeton University, where he is the school's all-time leader in career goals.

Runners-Up: Cody Sylvester, Atlanta (8 gp, 9g, 6a, 15 pts.), Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati (12 gp, 8g, 11a, 19 pts.) and Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland (14 gp, 7g, 13a, 20 pts.).

Also Nominated: Chad Costello (Allen), Abbott Girduckis (Jacksonville), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Ryan Dmowski (South Carolina), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo), Patrick Watling (Wheeling) and Peter Crinella (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.