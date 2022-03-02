It's the Start of Spring Break at Colisée Vidéotron

After a week that saw the team play four games on home ice, the Lions are back in action beginning tonight with the start of a second series of consecutive games at Colisée Vidéotron.

Goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers makes his return to the Lions this evening when the Adirondack Thunder will be the visitors.

Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. It marks the fifth time the two teams play one another this season, with the Lions sporting a 3-1-0 record.

Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action on TVA Sports and 106.9 FM.

Players to watch:

Lions forward William Leblanc has three goals and four assists against the Thunder this season.

Thunder forward Shane Harper has four goals and five assists against the Lions this season.

