It's the Start of Spring Break at Colisée Vidéotron
March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After a week that saw the team play four games on home ice, the Lions are back in action beginning tonight with the start of a second series of consecutive games at Colisée Vidéotron.
Goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers makes his return to the Lions this evening when the Adirondack Thunder will be the visitors.
Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. It marks the fifth time the two teams play one another this season, with the Lions sporting a 3-1-0 record.
Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action on TVA Sports and 106.9 FM.
Players to watch:
Lions forward William Leblanc has three goals and four assists against the Thunder this season.
Thunder forward Shane Harper has four goals and five assists against the Lions this season.
