Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL)









SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Iowa Heartlanders' forward Kris Bennett has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Bennett scored 10 goals and added 12 assists for 22 points in 12 games during the month.

The 26-year-old posted multiple points in nine of his 12 outings in the month, including four points (2g-2a) on Feb. 23 against Wichita, as well as a pair of three-point games on Feb. 4 at Toledo and Feb. 18 at Kalamazoo. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 6 after posting seven points (4g-3a) in three games.

Under contract to Iowa of the American Hockey League, Bennett leads ECHL rookies with 47 points and is tied for first with 22 goals in 31 games with the Heartlanders this season. He has added one goal in 12 AHL games with the Wild.

Bennett made his pro debut last season, posting two assists in nine AHL games with Stockton. Prior to turning pro, he recorded 113 points (47g-66a) in 89 career games at the University of New Brunswick and he totaled 114 points (57g-57a) in 195 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

Runner-Up: Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland (6-1-0, 1.72 GAA, .934 save pct.) and Colten Ellis, Worcester (6-1-2, 2.54 GAA, .924 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Jackson Leppard (Allen), Sanghoon Shin (Atlanta), Brandon Schultz (Toledo), Josh Maniscalco (Wheeling) and Logan Fredericks (Wichita).

