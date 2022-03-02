Railers Grab Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss at Reading to Wrap up Seven Game Road Stretch

Reading, PA - The Worcester Railers HC (22-20-3-2, 49pts) fell in a shootout to the Reading Royals (28-12-6-1, 63pts) on Wednesday night by the final score of 3-2 in front of a crowd of 2,054 at Santander Arena. The Railers return to the DCU Center for a home three-in-three weekend beginning Friday, March 4th vs. the Reading Royals at 7:05 p.m.

Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) extended his point streak to three games while Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) also scored for Worcester as Colten Ellis was outstanding once again in net making 31 saves on 33 shots. Three of the five goals were scored in the second period as the Royals took a 2-1 lead to the locker room after 40 minutes of play. Newkirk would tie things up at 2-2, 2:49 into the third as the game headed to overtime after 60 minutes. Worcester outshot Reading 5-1 in the overtime session but the two teams needed a shootout to decide the winner. Logan Flodell who made 39 saves in 41 shots stopped all three Worcester shooters while Anthony Gagnon scored the lone goal of the shootout to hand Reading the 3-2 shootout win.

Scoring in the first was non-existent, as a tightly contested opening frame came to a 0-0 close. Reading got the only man-advantage of the period on a Nick Albano slashing call, but were unable to capitalize on the chance. Shots in the period favored Reading 10-11.

Reading opened scoring first in the second period as Patrick Bajkov (18th) received a feed from Trevor Gooch and released a wrister past Ellis from the high slot, making it 1-0 Reading. 6:26 later, Brent Beaudoin tucked home a backdoor feed from Anthony Repaci as Repaci was wrapping around the net, tying the game 1-1 7:20 into the second. With 5:35 to go in the frame, Garrett Cockerill (2nd) on a 2-1 rush passed the puck cross ice to Brad Morrison, who then gave it right back to Cockerill whose stick was placed perfectly for a tap-in past Ellis, helping Reading to regain the 2-1 lead. Despite trailing heading into the break, shots in the second favored Worcester 17-9, and as the Railers outshot the Royals 27-20 through 40.

For the second time on the night, the Railers would respond with the equalizing goal. Reece Newkirk (7th) lugged the puck from his own defensive zone all the way into the attacking end and blew a wrist shot past Royals goalie Logan Flodell to nod the game 2-2 just 2:49 into the period. Neither team were able to find the back again in the rest of the period, as the game went into overtime tied 2-2.

Overtime was busy for the Railers, who outshot Reading 5-1 in the seven-minute frame. None of their bids were able to beat Flodell, as the game would be taken to its limit, and have to be finished in a shootout.

It was the very first shot in the first round of the shootout which made the difference. Anthony Gagnon for Reading was able to beat Colton Ellis to give Reading the only goal which would be scored in the shootout frame. Brent Beaudoin, Reece Newkirk, and Cole Coskey for Worcester failed to beat Flodell, while Colten Ellis was able to stone Frank DiChaira and Patrick Bajkov for Reading after Gagnon's initial bid, as Reading was able to skate away with the 3-2 shootout victory.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Anthony Repaci (0-1-1), +1, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Patrick Bajkov (1-0-1, 2 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Gagon (shootout winner)... Final shots were 41-33 in favor of Worcester... Logan Flodell (5-4-0) made 39 saves on 41 shots for Reading... Colten Ellis (12-4-4) made 31 saves on 33 shots for Worcester, while Jimmy Poreda served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Reading went 0-for-3... Will Cullen (DNP), Ethan Price (DNP), Connor McCarthy (INJ), Chris Ordoobadi (DNP), Bobby Butler (IR), and Grant Jozefek (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Reece Newkirk had a game high seven shots on net... Charlie Spetz played in his 28thconsecutive game... Nolan Vesey, Anthony Repaci, and Charlie Spetz all collected assists... The Railers are now 18-19-2-1 all-time vs. the Royals and 7-12-1-0 at the Santander Arena in Reading.

