Close, But No Cigar: Lions Fall to Thunder
March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions were back on Colisée Vidéotron ice to take on the Adirondack Thunder.
The Thunder's Patrick Grasso opened the scoring mere seconds into the first period. Later in the period it was Jordan Kaplan stretching the Thunder lead to 2-0.
With only a few seconds remaining in the second period the Thunder's Sebastian Vidmar made the score 3-0 for the visitors.
The Lions started the third period with a bang when captain Cédric Montminy scored 23 seconds into the period. Four minutes later, defenceman Félix-Olivier Chouinard got the Lions to within a goal. However, Adirondack's Tyler Irving scored his 18th of the season into an empty Lions net. With only eight seconds remaining in the game, William Leblanc scored to get the Lions once again back to within a goal, but time right out for the team and the Thunder skated off with a 4-3 victory.
The Lions' next game is Friday March 4 when the Indy Fuel will be the opposition for the first time this season.
