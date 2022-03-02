Masks No Longer Required to Enter Huntington Center

(Toledo, OH) - The Board of Lucas County Commissioners today lifted the coronavirus restrictions to enter Huntington Center and Glass City Center. Effective immediately, people attending Toledo Walleye games and other events in the two county-owned buildings will not be required to wear masks.

The Commissioners will continue to offer the opportunity for fans attending Toledo Walleye games in Huntington Center to receive vaccinations and boosters. People who participate in the free vaccine clinic will have a chance to win Walleye merchandise, gift cards, and/or game tickets.

The Commissioners have allocated $1,000 per game to fund these incentives, for a total of up to $33,000 during this Toledo Walleye season. The funding is possible because of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Fans should look for the vaccine clinic near Section 105 at the Huntington Center.

