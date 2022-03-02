Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: March 2, 2022

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-21-4-0 / .541) battle the Jacksonville Icemen (30-15-2-2 / .653) tonight at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, as Orlando opens a five-game road trip. The Solar Bears are 4-4-0-0 against the Icemen this season, with six games remaining in the 14-match regular season series.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tristin Langan needs four more goals to pass Joe Perry (53) for most in franchise history; he needs three assists to pass Chris LeBlanc (82) for the most assists in franchise history.

Maxim Cajkovic collected his first career ECHL goal on Tuesday vs. Greenville.

Odeen Tufto broke a four-game point drought with an assist on Cajkovic's goal.

Orlando is 17-2-2-0 when scoring first; its points percentage of .857 when scoring first is tied for the best mark in the ECHL.

The Solar Bears are 14-4-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Jacksonville's Ara Nazarian, tied for the team lead in scoring against Orlando with 10 points, signed a Professional Try-Out with the AHL's Rochester Americans on Feb. 22.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, March 4 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

