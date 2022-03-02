Ryan Kuffner Wins ECHL Player of the Month

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Ryan Kuffner has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February. He is the first player in Heartlanders history to earn the Player of the Month distinction. His selection follows up Wednesday's earlier announcement that Kuffner's linemate Kris Bennett was named ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Kuffner scored four goals and added 19 assists for a league-wide February high of 23 points in 12 games during the month. Kris Bennett was second in the league with 22 points in February.

This is the first time since Feb. 2021 two players on the same team have received the Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month award (Wichita Thunder - Jay Dickman and Anthony Beauregard).

The 25-year-old recorded at least one point in each of his 12 outings in February, including four points (2g-2a) on Feb. 4 at Toledo, and a pair of three-point games on Feb. 9 against Utah and Feb. 18 at Kalamazoo.

Under a American Hockey League contract with the Iowa Wild, Kuffner has posted 35 points (8g-27a) in 24 games with the Heartlanders this season while also skating in five American Hockey League games with the Iowa Wild.

Kuffner has tallied 11 points (6g-5a) in 41 career AHL games with Iowa, Bakersfield and Grand Rapids while also appearing in 10 NHL games with Detroit during the 2018-19 season.

Prior to turning pro, Kuffner recorded 152 points (75g-77a) in 132 career games at Princeton University. He is Princeton's all-time leading goals scorer.

The Landers start a three-game home stand next Wed., Mar. 9 with College Night vs. Fort Wayne at 7:00 p.m., presented by Hills Bank. On Friday, Mar. 11 at 7:00 p.m., Iowa plays Fort Wayne again on Military Appreciation Night, presented by GreenState Credit Union. The weekend finale takes place on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Iowa's next game is at Kansas City on Sat., Mar. 5 at 7:05 p.m.

Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, Mar. 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - College Night pres. by Hills Bank

Friday, Mar. 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - Military Appreciation Night, pres. by GreenState Credit Union (Camo Stress Ball Giveaway, proceeds benefit Salute to Fallen)

Saturday, Mar. 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Wednesday, Mar. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - College Night pres. by Hills Bank

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.