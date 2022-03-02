Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, March 2, 2022

Jacksonville Icemen forward Luke Lynch vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

March 2, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight marks the first of four straight contests against the Orlando Solar Bears for the Icemen. Jacksonville saw its win streak snapped at six games on Saturday night with a 5-2 loss to the Norfolk Admirals. Despite the setback, the Icemen remain atop the South Division with the highest points percentage (0.653). However, both the Florida Everblades and Atlanta Gladiators are right on the Icemen's heels. The Solar Bears currently hold the fourth and final playoff position, but are winless in their last three games (0-2-1-0).

Series History: The two teams are tied in the season series with four wins a piece. Meanwhile Orlando leads the All-Time series 36-15-3-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Abbott Girduckis is coming off a very productive February. Girduckis posted 15 points (7g, 8a) in 11 games last month. In addition, Girduckis enters tonight's game riding a five-game points streak, scoring four goals....Jake Elmer has also been heating up as of late, having registered a point in five of his last six games, collecting seven points (4g, 3a) during this stretch....The Icemen are tied for the league lead with 12 games decided in overtime or shootout...The Icemen announced a couple of roster transactions in the past couple of days. Earlier today, forward James Sanchez was returned to the Icemen from AHL Hartford. In addition, the Icemen re-signed forward Nick Ford on Tuesday.

About the Solar Bears: Goaltender Brad Barone ranks third in the league with a 0.923 save percentage. Barone also is tied for first in the ECHL with an impressive 18 wins....Forward Tristan Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring again Jacksonville this season with six points (2g, 4a)....Orlando has benefitted greatly with fast starts to games this season, posting a 17-2-2 record when scoring first.

