David Tendeck Returned to Rush

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender David Tendeck has been assigned by the Coyotes to the Rush from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Tendeck was originally called up to Tucson on February 8 and appeared in three games in his time with the Roadrunners. He went 1-1-0-0 with a 2.49 goals against average and .915 save percentage in what were his first three AHL games. Tendeck has played 17 games for the Rush this season and is 4-12-1-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .902 save percentage.

The Rush are home this weekend for three games against the Utah Grizzlies. It begins on Friday night with College Night, presented by Bud Light. The first 500 fans 21 and older will receive a Bud Light Trucker hat. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.