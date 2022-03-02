Newfoundand's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Keith Petruzzelli of the Newfoundland Growlers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February. It is the second time this season he has received the honor after previously earning the award in October.

Petruzzelli went 6-1-0 with one shutout, a 1.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934 in seven appearances during the month.

The 23-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his seven outings in February while making at least 25 saves four times. He earned his third shutout of the season on Feb. 9, making 25 saves in a 5-0 win against Maine, and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13 after going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in three appearances.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Petruzzelli is 12-5-1 in 18 appearances with the Growlers this season. He leads the ECHL with a 2.07 goals-against average, is tied for second with three shutouts and ranks second with a .927 save percentage. He also recorded a win in his one appearance with Toronto this season.

Prior to turning pro, Petruzzelli spent four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Runners-Up: Francois Brassard, Jacksonville (5-0-0, 1.61 GAA, .942 save pct.) and Brody Claeys, Wheeling (6-0-0, 2.38 GAA, .901 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo), Peyton Jones (Utah) and Colten Ellis (Worcester).

