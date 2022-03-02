ECHL Transactions - March 2
March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 2, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Scott Kirton, F
Reading:
Hayden Lavigne, G
South Carolina:
Shane Walsh, F
Trois-Rivières:
Tristan Berube, G
Eliott St-Pierre, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Alex Aleardi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Delete Cam Bakker, D traded to Indy
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Indy:
Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Rockford
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D assigned by Rockford
Add Cam Bakker, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Jacksonville:
Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Newfoundland:
Add Tyler Boland, F assigned by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Michael Bullion, G added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)
Delete Beck Warm, G placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Reading:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Trois-Rivières:
Add Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Jason Imbeault, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Luke Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)
Wheeling:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve
Worcester:
Add John Furgele, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on reserve
