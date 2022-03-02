ECHL Transactions - March 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 2, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Scott Kirton, F

Reading:

Hayden Lavigne, G

South Carolina:

Shane Walsh, F

Trois-Rivières:

Tristan Berube, G

Eliott St-Pierre, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Alex Aleardi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Delete Cam Bakker, D traded to Indy

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Indy:

Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Rockford

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D assigned by Rockford

Add Cam Bakker, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Jacksonville:

Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Newfoundland:

Add Tyler Boland, F assigned by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Michael Bullion, G added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)

Delete Beck Warm, G placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Reading:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Trois-Rivières:

Add Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Jason Imbeault, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Luke Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)

Wheeling:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve

Worcester:

Add John Furgele, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on reserve

