Cameron Scores Late, Swamp Rabbits Top Everblades 3-2 to Win Third Straight

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







ESTERO, FL - Shawn Cameron's third period goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Wednesday night. Greenville's victory its winning streak to three games.

In the first period, the Everblades scored the opening goal, a power-play strike, at 5:42 as Blake Winiecki scored his 24th of the season. Greenville's only power-play of the first period would prove beneficial, as Ben Freeman cleaned up a rebounding puck to score his fifth of the season and tie the game at 1-1.

Florida regained its advantage in the second period, as John McCarron scored his 24th of the season at the 6:18 mark.

Greenville needed until the 7:05 mark of the third period to find the tying goal as Nikita Pavlychev tucked his 11th of the season into the Florida goal. At 14:47, Shawn Cameron netted the game-winning goal for the Swamp Rabbits, his third goal of the season.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 19-22-4-3, while the Everblades fall to 30-16-4-4.

The Swamp Rabbits remain in Estero, FL and will take on the Everblades for the first of back-to-back meetings on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside of Hertz Arena.

