Cameron Scores Late, Swamp Rabbits Top Everblades 3-2 to Win Third Straight
March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ESTERO, FL - Shawn Cameron's third period goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Wednesday night. Greenville's victory its winning streak to three games.
In the first period, the Everblades scored the opening goal, a power-play strike, at 5:42 as Blake Winiecki scored his 24th of the season. Greenville's only power-play of the first period would prove beneficial, as Ben Freeman cleaned up a rebounding puck to score his fifth of the season and tie the game at 1-1.
Florida regained its advantage in the second period, as John McCarron scored his 24th of the season at the 6:18 mark.
Greenville needed until the 7:05 mark of the third period to find the tying goal as Nikita Pavlychev tucked his 11th of the season into the Florida goal. At 14:47, Shawn Cameron netted the game-winning goal for the Swamp Rabbits, his third goal of the season.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 19-22-4-3, while the Everblades fall to 30-16-4-4.
The Swamp Rabbits remain in Estero, FL and will take on the Everblades for the first of back-to-back meetings on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside of Hertz Arena.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 2, 2022
- Cameron Scores Late, Swamp Rabbits Top Everblades 3-2 to Win Third Straight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Barone, Element Lift Solar Bears to 1-0 Win over Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Close, But No Cigar: Lions Fall to Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- McCarron Sets Franchise Goal Record in 3-2 Setback to Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Glads Mount Comeback to Capture Win in Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Fall to Fort Wayne in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Grab Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss at Reading to Wrap up Seven Game Road Stretch - Worcester Railers HC
- Berry, Hensick Power Walleye to 5-3 Win over Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Berry's Late Marker Lifts Walleye - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Edge Lions in Close Contest, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 2 - ECHL
- David Tendeck Returned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, March 2, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Iowa's Kuffner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Ryan Kuffner Wins ECHL Player of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: March 2, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Return Home to Face off with the Railers - Reading Royals
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stewart Returns to Wichita from Manitoba - Wichita Thunder
- On the Road Again: Norfolk Series Begins Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- It's the Start of Spring Break at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Newfoundand's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- What's up Doc? Bunnies Visit Swamp for First of Three - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Add Forward Brent Pedersen - Toledo Walleye
- Masks No Longer Required to Enter Huntington Center - Toledo Walleye
- Isaacson Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fournier Reaches Milestone in OT Loss at KC - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Cameron Scores Late, Swamp Rabbits Top Everblades 3-2 to Win Third Straight
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades
- Kemp Score Overtime Winner, Swamp Rabbits Take Pair of Games in Orlando
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead
- Fitzpatrick Stops 32 as Swamp Rabbits Blank Solar Bear 5-0