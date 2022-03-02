Oilers Fall to Fort Wayne in Overtime
March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Oilers fell 4-3 in overtime to Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.
Dylan Sadowy kicked off the scoring 9:02 into the action, outwaiting Jiri Patera before depositing the puck to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead.
Blake Siebanaler leveled the game 1-1, unleashing a snapshot from the top of the right circle 7:18 into the middle frame. Alex Kromm restored Tulsa's lead 13:02 into the second period, sweeping a rebound past Patera. Connor Corcoran pulled Fort Wayne even 2-2 just 14 seconds later.
Max Golod gave the Oilers their third lead of the game 6:59 into the third period, releasing a snapshot from the left circle and beating Patera. Jarod Hilderman picked up his second assist of the game on the goal. Corcoran scored his second of the game with just 17 seconds remaining in regulation, cranking a slapshot from the left circle with a six-on-four advantage to force overtime.
Corcoran capped his hat trick, scoring a turn around chance 31 seconds into the extra frame.
Tulsa heads to Kalamazoo, taking on the K-Wings on Friday, March 4.
