Stars Score Five for Second Straight Win over Cleveland

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a 5-2 win tonight over the Cleveland Monsters for their second win of the week and first back-to-back wins since Mar. 12 when the team capped a five-game streak. The Stars are 3-2-0-0 in five meetings with the Monsters and will wrap up their season series Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

The Stars struck within the first four minutes of the night as Nick Baptiste helped Adam Mascherin and Riley Damiani connect on the opening goal. Baptiste jarred the puck free on a big hit in the right corner and Mascherin took the puck away. He quickly slipped a pass over to Damiani who was waiting at the right circle before firing his eighth goal into the back of the net.

The Monsters took momentum with a pair of power plays in the first. Their second chance found the net as Carson Meyer deflected a long shot from Thomas Schemitsch past Stars goaltender Adam Scheel for his eighth tally of the year, evening the score before the first intermission. It was the Monsters' first power play goal on 18 chances against Texas this year.

Texas propelled into the lead again with a pair of second period goals. First Dawson Barteaux scored his first professional goal to make it 2-1. The defenseman jumped up on the rush as Cole Schneider tossed a pass of the boards. While breaking in on a 2-on-1, the rookie ripped a wrist shot past the glove of Brad Thiessen in net. The tally came seven and a half minutes into the second period.

A pair of penalties put Texas on the power play twice in the second period and they also tallied once on the man advantage. Anthony Louis, with four minutes left in the period, slipped his eighth goal of the year past Thiessen. After a minute and a half of sustained offensive time, the Stars winger collected the puck from Thomas Harley. In the left circle, his shot banked off a defender and changed direction, squeaking just inside of the right post to make it 3-1.

Cleveland answered back 26 seconds later as Josh Dunne battled at the top of the crease. Schemitsch put the puck off of Scheel's pads and the rebound was collected by Dunne before sliding past Scheel to the left side of the net. His third goal of the year brought the game within one as the teams head into the third period.

Josh Melnick helped put an end to the Monsters comeback attempt, scoring his ninth goal of the season five and a half minutes into the final period. The center connected on a give-and-go at center ice with Riley Tufte and broke into the right circle. The Stars alternate captain wedged a shot past the glove of Thiessen and under the crossbar on the short side to make it 4-2 with less than 15 minutes to play.

With Thiessen on the bench, the Monsters pushed to get something behind Scheel. The netminder stood his ground for 10 saves in the third period and a game total of 32 in the win. Baptiste tacked on the empty net as he, Melnick, and Jake Slaker broke down the ice in the final minute. Thiessen took his second straight loss with 18 saves in goal.

The Stars and Monsters take the ice again on Sunday at 5 p.m. to wrap up the season series with their third game in four days at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

