Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 5 p.m.

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 5 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Hershey Bears (18-6-2-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (10-11-3-2)

May 1, 2021 | 5 PM | Game #27 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Jordan Deckard (#14), Mason Riley (#79)

Linesmen: Richard Jondo (#55), Jud Ritter (#34)

Broadcast Information

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday night in Newark. Forward Matt Moulson collected three points (2g, 1a) to lead the Bears to victory, and Philippe Maillet also tallied a power play marker. Maillet and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored in the shootout for Hershey, while Zach Fucale shut the door in goal, stopping 29 shots on the evening, plus both attempts he faced in the shootout. The Bears are now 9-1-0-0 versus the Devils after Wednesday's win. The Penguins were in action last night in Newark, beating the Devils, 3-1. Jordy Bellerive, Jonathan Gruden, and Drew O'Connor had goals for the Baby Pens, while netminder Alex D'Orio stopped 23 shots to earn his third straight win.

CHASE FOR THE OKE:

The American Hockey League announced on Thursday that the Calder Cup would not be awarded this season and that the North Division will not hold playoffs. Despite this, the Bears are still playing for a trophy. The league also announced that the winner of the North Division will be awarded the F.G. (Teddy) Oke Trophy as division champions. The Oke Trophy is one of the oldest trophies in North American sports, first presented in 1927 to the London Panthers of the Canadian Professional Hockey League, and last won by the Bears in 2010 at East Division Champions. The winner will be decided on points percentage, and coming into tonight's game, Hershey leads the North Division with a .731 points percentage while tomorrow's opponent, Lehigh Valley is nipping at their heels with a .729 points percentage.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

This evening's contest is Hershey's final visit to the Mohegan Sun Arena this year, and the Bears second to last game this season versus their I-81 rivals. The Chocolate and White are 6-2-0-0 versus the Baby Pens this year, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got the best of Hershey in the previous meeting last Sunday, doubling up the Bears, 6-3. Penguins captain Josh Currie had two goals and an assist in that contest. Both of Hershey's losses to the Penguins have come on the road this season while the Chocolate and White are a perfect 4-0-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. Hershey's Matt Moulson (4g, 2a) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Nick Schillkey (1g, 5a) have been the most productive players in the season series with six points each.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK:

Hershey forward Philippe Maillet enters tonight's game with points in five consecutive contests. That mark is tied for the longest among any Bear this season. Maillet has six points (3g, 3a) in that span, and he's scored a power play goal in two straight games. Since rejoining the Bears on Mar. 24, Maillet has points in eight of his 11 contests with the Bears. Maillet enters tonight's game three assists from 100 in his AHL career.

RACKING UP THE PIMS:

The I-81 rivalry series has been a bit chippy of late, and the Bears have piled up the penalty minutes over the past four games versus the Baby Pens. Hershey has racked up 129 penalty minutes in the last four head-to-head meetings, an average of 32.5 penalty minutes per game. The Bears had a season high 44 penalty minutes in last Sunday's contest, with 34 coming at the final buzzer, and 24 of those being assessed to Kale Kessy. A total of 63 of Kessy's 79 penalty minutes have come versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Kessy only trails Iowa's Cody McLeod (91) for the league lead in penalty minutes.

ALEXEYEV APPLES:

Defender Alex Alexeyev enters tonight's game with assists in three straight outings. Since returning from the KHL, Alexeyev has points in four of his five games played (1g, 4a). He had the game-winning goal and added an assist in last Saturday's win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. The 2018 first round selection of Washington has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in his 63-game AHL career with the Chocolate and White.

