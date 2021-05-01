Henderson Dominant in 4-0 Win against San Jose

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







In their final road game of the regular season, the Silver Knights topped the San Jose Barracuda, 4-0, Saturday night at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Right off the bat the Silver Knights established a dominant presence over the Barracuda. Two goals from Jack Dugan and one from Paul Cotter put the HSK up 3-0 to end the first. A breakaway from Reid Duke stood as the lone goal in the second period. Despite emotions running high during the final frame, the score stayed the same and the Silver Knights closed the night with a 4-0 victory. This is the third shutout win for the Silver Knights this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return home to take on the Barracuda at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas or on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.

