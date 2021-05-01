Henderson Dominant in 4-0 Win against San Jose
May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
In their final road game of the regular season, the Silver Knights topped the San Jose Barracuda, 4-0, Saturday night at SAP Center.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Right off the bat the Silver Knights established a dominant presence over the Barracuda. Two goals from Jack Dugan and one from Paul Cotter put the HSK up 3-0 to end the first. A breakaway from Reid Duke stood as the lone goal in the second period. Despite emotions running high during the final frame, the score stayed the same and the Silver Knights closed the night with a 4-0 victory. This is the third shutout win for the Silver Knights this season.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights return home to take on the Barracuda at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas or on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021
- Colorado's Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Score Five for Second Straight Win over Cleveland - Texas Stars
- Henderson Dominant in 4-0 Win against San Jose - Henderson Silver Knights
- Point Streak Ends at Four - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Don't Take to the Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Outshoot the Stars in 5-2 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Bounces Back to Top Chicago 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Snap Skid with 3-1 Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Griffins' Comeback Falls Short in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Recall Forward Jonah Gadjovich - Utica Comets
- Jobst Shines in 4-2 Win over Phantoms - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Drop First of Weekend Series against Senators - Toronto Marlies
- Miletic Posts Goal, Assist in Penguins' 4-3 Overtime Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- McMichael Scores Overtime Winner to Leads Bears Past Pens, 4-3 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Overtime, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Barracuda Set Franchise Record with Five Power-Play Goals in 7-5 Win over Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Continue Surge as Newell Lifts Hartford in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Johansson Assigned to Eagles, Three Return to Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wylie Called Up, Zamula and Pouliot Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Tyutyayev for 2021-22 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #31 Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, May 1st - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Score AHL-Best 23rd Win - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Come Up Short In Another High-Scoring Affair With San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado No Match for Reign Friday Night - Ontario Reign
- Henderson Falls to San Jose, 7-5 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Dominant in 4-0 Win against San Jose
- Henderson Falls to San Jose, 7-5
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updates to Their Inaugural 2020-21 Season Schedule
- Lifeguard Arena in Henderson to Reopen on Friday, April 30
- Silver Knights Drop Match up against Condors