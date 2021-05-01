P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Overtime, 3-2

HARTFORD, CT. - Alex-Olivier Voyer and Samuel Asselin each scored a goal while Dan Vladar recorded 29 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack in overtime, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon. Providence went four-for-four on the penalty kill and 15 of 18 skaters recorded a shot on goal. With the loss, the P-Bruins record stands at 14-6-3 with a plus-16 goal differential.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

PROVIDENCE 0 2 0 0 2

HARTFORD 0 1 1 1 3

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I think it took us a little while to get going. They had the majority of the momentum in the first period, but as the game went on we started to skate and we were able to get into their end, get in on the forecheck, and have some offensive zone time. I certainly was encouraged by the last couple periods.

We've got a younger group that's just learning how to win against some older players. It was good to see. I thought our power play had some good zone time. Our kill was, for the most part, good against a really good power play. There were some really good signs. We obviously would have liked to get the win and hold onto that game, but, at the very least, we put up our best effort and hopefully we get rewarded the next time around."

STATS

- Alex-Olivier Voyer opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. The rookie is now tied for fifth on the P-Bruins in goals this season and has posted eight points (5G, 3A) in 20 games overall.

- Jakub Lauko recorded the primary assist on Voyer's second period goal. Lauko ranks second on the P-Bruins in both assists (13) and points (18).

- Cameron Hughes picked up the secondary assist on Voyer's goal. Hughes has recorded 19 points (4G, 15A) this season and leads the team in assists and points.

- Samuel Asselin scored his seventh goal of the season, which ranks second on the P-Bruins. Asselin has picked up 14 points (7G, 7A) in 23 games this season.

- Brady Lyle recorded the primary assist on Asselin's goal. Lyle has 13 points (6G, 7A) this season, which leads all P-Bruins defensemen and is tied for sixth amongst all AHL rookie defensemen.

- Jack Studnicka picked up his fourth assist of the year with the secondary helper on Asselin's goal.

- Dan Vladar continued his stellar play between the pipes, recording 29 saves on 32 shots. Vladar has appeared in nine games with the P-Bruins this season, posting a 2.10 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut and take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Monday, May 3 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 23 31

HARTFORD 22 27

BRIDGEPORT 22 16

