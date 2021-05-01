Barracuda Set Franchise Record with Five Power-Play Goals in 7-5 Win over Henderson

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-11-4-2) went 5-for-5 on the power-play on Friday en-route to a 7-5 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) (21-12-0-0) at the SAP Center. In the victory, Joel Kellman scored the team's first hat-trick of the year and eighth ever and also set a new single-game franchise record with five total points (2+3=5).

- Alexei Melnichuk (6-5-3) made 26 saves to earn his third win in a row and is now above .500 for the first time this year

- Oscar Dansk (4-2-0) allowed six goals 37 shots

- Joel Kellman (5, 6, 7) recorded a franchise-record five points and recorded the club's first hat-trick since Dec. 12, 2019 (Trevor Carrick)

- Sasha Chmelevksi picked up the first four-point game of his career (2+2=4) and now has seven points (3+4=7) over his last two games

- Robbie Russo set a Barracuda single-game record with four assists, his first four-assist game of his career, and the first four-point games since Mar. 11, 2016 as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins

- The Barracuda's five power-play goals were the most in a game in franchise history and the most in the AHL this season

- In the win, 19-year-old Brandon Coe (1) scored his first professional goal at the 55-second mark of the third on the power-play

- Jayden Halbgewachs extended his point streak (2+3=5) to four games as he picked up an assist

- Former Sharks prospect Danny O'Regan scored twice, both on the PP, and now leads Henderson in goals (12) and is tied for first in points (27)

- After the win, the Barracuda have now won three in a row for just the second time this season and are four games above .500 for the first time this year

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.