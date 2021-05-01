Canucks Recall Forward Jonah Gadjovich
May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y - The Vancouver Canucks announced that they have recalled forward Jonah Gadjovich from the Utica Comets.
Gadjovich, drafted by the Canucks in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, spent his entire professional career with Utica playing in 100 games for the organization including 19 games this season. At the time of his recall, Gadjovich led the Comets in goal scored with 15 and is tied for the team lead in points with 18. His 15 goals rank him tied for second in the AHL this season.
