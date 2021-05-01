Canucks Recall Forward Jonah Gadjovich

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, N.Y - The Vancouver Canucks announced that they have recalled forward Jonah Gadjovich from the Utica Comets.

Gadjovich, drafted by the Canucks in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, spent his entire professional career with Utica playing in 100 games for the organization including 19 games this season. At the time of his recall, Gadjovich led the Comets in goal scored with 15 and is tied for the team lead in points with 18. His 15 goals rank him tied for second in the AHL this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.