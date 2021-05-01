Johansson Assigned to Eagles, Three Return to Avalanche

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Jonas Johansson has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, goaltenders Adam Werner and Hunter Miska have been recalled by the Avalanche, along with defenseman Dan Renouf.

Johansson has appeared in six NHL games this season with Colorado, posting a record of 3-1-1, to go along with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .910 save-percentage. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound netminder has competed in 19 total NHL games with the Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres and has also seen action in 41 career AHL contests with Rochester Americans. A third-round pick of Buffalo in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson earned a spot on the 2020 AHL All-Star Team after going 14-4-3 with Rochester, while also boasting a 2.28 GAA and a .921 goals-against average.

Werner has gone 4-3-1 with the Eagles this season, including a 16-save shutout of the Texas Stars on April 10th. Miska owns a record of 5-4-0 with Colorado this year, which is complemented by a 2.91 GAA and a .909 save-percentage. Meanwhile, Renouf returns to the NHL, where he has generated three assists in 16 games with the Avalanche. He has also collected a goal and two assists in five games with the Eagles.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Ontario Reign on Saturday, May 1st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.