Jobst Shines in 4-2 Win over Phantoms

ALLENTOWN - Mason Jobst recorded two goals and two assists as the Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on the road Saturday night, 4-2, inside PPL Center.

Brett Seney gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 10:16 of the first period on a rebound chance. Fabian Zetterlund sent a shot off the right leg pad of goaltender Zane McIntyre and Seney cleaned up in front for his fourth of the year. Assists were credited to Zetterlund and Mason Jobst and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the second period.

Just 4:00 into the second period, Isaac Ratcliffe tied the game at one. After several saves by goaltender Gilles Senn, Ratcliffe took a centering pass and beat Senn over the shoulder to tie the game 1-1. The goal was Ratcliffe's second of the year from Chris Mueller and Zayde Wisdom.

Max Willman put in his eighth of the year on a great move to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead late in the second. Willman dragged the puck around the defender and beat Senn from the hash marks with 2:40 left in the period. Assists on Willman's goal were credited to Tyler Wotherspoon and Logan Day.

Just 1:10 later, the Devils tied the game back up as Jobst scored his third of the year and third goal of the week. Zetterlund forced a turnover in the offensive zone and set up Jobst who beat McIntyre from the right circle to tie game 2-2. Jobst's goal came with just 1:30 left in the second with assists from Zetterlund and A.J. Greer and the game was tied heading to the third.

Jobst scored on the power play in the third period to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. Zetterlund set up Jobst in the slot and his quick shot beat McIntyre for the eventual game-winning goal. Jobst's second of the night and fourth of the week came at 12:35 with assists from Zetterlund and Colton White.

Greer added an empty-net goal at the 17:47 mark of the final period with the lone assist going to Jobst for a 4-2 Devils' lead. Senn stopped 27 in the win and McIntyre denied 17 in the loss.

