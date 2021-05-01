Reign Edge Colorado
May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Akil Thomas (1-2=3) collected the game winning goal on a power play in the second period, assisted by Sean Durzi and Rasmus Kupari. Thomas is credited with two assists from Imama and Eyssimont's goals, bringing his season total to 20 points. Thomas also earned the first star in tonight's game.
Thomas' goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-Q4zmOo7VTv
Adam Johnson (1-1=2) records his first goal in a Reign jersey to take the lead only 21 seconds after Colorado tied the game. He also picks up an assist on Frk's goal, totaling 4 points in 9 games played this season.
Johnson's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-rAT6H088It
Boko Imama (1-0=1) earns his 7th goal of the season, assisted by Akil Thomas and Nick Halloran. Imama extends his three game point streak in Colorado with two goals and an assist, and now has 11 points on the season so far.
Imama's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-X3H9YE8v9d
Mikey Eyssimont (1-0=1) scored his 5th goal of the season halfway through the second period to tie the game, assisted by Mark Alt and Akil Thomas. Eyssimont continues to lead the Reign with 111 shots on goal.
Eyssimont's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-f02aXAnNth
Martin Frk (1-0=1) tallied his 4th goal of the season from Markus Phillips and Adam Johnson. Frk now has 4 points in 9 games played with the Reign, and has scored a goal in 3 of the last 4 games played.
Frk's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-MfnUPaGCjz
Rasmus Kupari (0-1=1) adds to his four game point streak with an assist on Thomas' goal, and now has 22 points in 30 games played.
Nick Halloran (0-1=1) picks up his 4th assist from Imama's goal in the first period, with 5 points in 13 games played so far.
Mark Alt (0-1=1) recorded his 3rd assist on Eyssimont's goal.
Sean Durzi (0-1=1) adds to his season total with his 12th assist on Thomas' game winning goal, and now has 15 points in 34 games this season.
Cameron Gaunce (0-1=1) continues his point streak with an assist on Johnson's goal, and now has 12 points on the season.
Markus Phillips (0-1=1) earns his 4th assist on Frk's goal in the second period.
J-F Berube (W) stopped 32 of 36 shots faced, collecting his 5th win of the season.
ONT Record: (13-18-4-0)
COL Record: (13-13-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 3 0 - 5
COL 1 2 1 - 4
Shots PP
ONT 26 1/2
COL 36 2/2
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Akil Thomas
2) COL - Alex Newhook
3) COL - Justin Barron
GWG: Akil Thomas (9)
W: JF Berube (5-9-2-0)
L: Jonas Johansson (0-1-0-0)
Next Game: Wednesday, May 5th vs. San Diego Gulls, 6:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center- El Segundo, CA
