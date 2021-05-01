American Hockey League Announces Suspension

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Iowa Wild forward Cody McLeod has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Apr. 30.

McLeod was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Iowa's game tonight (May 1) at Chicago.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.