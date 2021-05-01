American Hockey League Announces Suspension
May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Iowa Wild forward Cody McLeod has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Apr. 30.
McLeod was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Iowa's game tonight (May 1) at Chicago.
