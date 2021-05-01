Monsters Outshoot the Stars in 5-2 Loss
May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
AUSTIN, TX - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Texas Stars 5-2 on Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-8-1-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Stars struck first after Riley Damiani's tally at 3:55, but Carson Meyer notched a power-play marker at 13:04 assisted by Thomas Schemitsch and Jake Christiansen sending the Monsters to the first intermission tied 1-1. Texas brought the score to 3-1 following Dawson Barteaux's goal at 7:32 and a man-advantage tally from Anthony Louis at 16:00 of the second period. Cleveland's Josh Dunne responded quickly with a marker at 16:26 off feeds from Schemitsch and Cliff Pu making it a one-goal game after 40 minutes. Despite numerous scoring chances for the Monsters, the Stars added a goal at 5:21 from Josh Melnick and an empty-net tally from Nick Baptiste at 19:00 pushing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 18 saves in defeat while Texas' Adam Scheel stopped 32 shots for the victory.
The Monsters close out the series versus the Texas Stars on Sunday, May 2, with a 6:00 p.m. puck drop at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
TEX 1 2 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 34 1/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
TEX 23 1/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Thiessen L 18 4 4-5-2
TEX Scheel W 32 2 3-4-0
Cleveland Record: 13-8-1-1, 2nd Central Division
Texas Record: 14-15-2-0, 5th Central Division
