Marlies Drop First of Weekend Series against Senators

May 1, 2021







SCORING SUMMARY

Belleville: J. Beaudin (3) (J. LaBate, E. Sokolov), J. Aspirot (L. Brown), J. Beaudin (4) (C. Cassels, C. Douglas), C. Reinhardt (5) (L. Thomson, M. Kastelic), E. Sokolov (13) EN (J. LaBate)

Goaltender: M. Sogaard (24/27)

Toronto: K. Agostino (8) (Unassisted), J. Duszak (3) (M. Marincin), N. Petan (5) (K. Kossila, N. Robertson)

Goaltender: J. Woll (28/32)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Kenny Agostino put the Marlies on the board at 1:58 of the third period. He has 13 points (6-7-13) in his last nine games. Agostino leads the Marlies in points (6) against Belleville this season and is tied for the lead in goals (3).

Joseph Duszak scored at 2:28 of the third period. He has points (1-2-3) in two consecutive games. Duszak has nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 20 games this season.

Nic Petan scored at 19:59 of the third period. He's recorded points (5-8-13) in nine straight games.

Martin Marincin had the lone assist on Duszak's third period goal. He has two assists through six games with the Marlies.

Kalle Kossila recorded the primary assist on Petan's third period goal. He has points (2-3-5) in three consecutive games. Kossila has 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) this season.

Nick Robertson registered the secondary assist on Petan's third period goal. Robertson has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists in 15 games this season.

Joseph Woll stopped 28 of the 32 shots he faced. He is now 4-5-0-0 on the season with a 3.50 goals against average and 0.878 save percentage.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-6 on the power play.

Belleville had a 33-27 edge in shots in all situations. Kenny Agostino and Calle Rosén led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 10-12-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 1-4-0-0 against the Senators.

RECORD WHEN...

Tied after 1 3-5-0-0

Trailing after 2 0-10-0-1

Did not score a power play goal 5-9-0-0

Did not allow a power play goal 9-5-0-0

Outshot by opponent 4-5-0-1

Saturday 0-5-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 9 (Gaudet)

Assists 12 (Agostino)

Points 20 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila)

Shots 59 (Agostino)

+/- +9 (Gaudet, Kossila)

PIMS 43 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On today's game:

I was really happy to see our push that we made to come back after being down by two, especially after not having played in so long. Just psychologically and physically to go into that third period and have the confidence to push and make plays and find a way back in that game showed the character and the belief in the group that they have to still execute that late in the game after being out for two weeks.

On the Joseph Duszak-Martin Marincin pairing:

Marty is one of the best shutdown D in the league and it was good to see him in a jersey and playing in a game. He covers so much ice, he defends so well, it's hard to beat him. Then Duszak who's very elusive, jumps up the play all the time, very offensive, makes a lot of reads to make teammates around him better offensively. He showed up tonight on the scoreboard and created chances. It was a good blend and mix there of a big, strong, consistent, steady defensive defenceman with a guy who can also transition the game, create offence and add on that side of the puck too.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 1 Veini Vehviläinen (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 1 Martin Marincin (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Apr. 29 Veini Vehviläinen (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Apr. 29 Nick Robertson (LW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Apr. 29 Teemu Kivihalme (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Sunday, May 2 vs. Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 6 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

