Colorado No Match for Reign Friday Night

Arthur Kaliyev (1-1=2) continues his four game point streak with his 11th goal of the season, and an assist on Thomas' goal. Kaliyev holds his title as Reign point leader with 24 points in 33 games played.

Kaliyev's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-N01tGTN7s4

Cameron Gaunce (1-0=1) tied the game recording his third goal of the season assisted by Boko Imama and Aidan Dudas. Gaunce has 11 points on the season so far.

Gaunce's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-SpCcprdvz5

Martin Frk (1-0=1) scored his third goal of the season, from Rasmus Kupari and Sean Durzi. Frk now has 3 points in 8 games played with the Reign.

Frk's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-I0gsc88dhF

Akil Thomas (1-0=1) buries an empty netter to put the Reign up by three goals. Thomas currently has 17 points in 34 games played.

Thomas' goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-zBGiCrAWZZ

Boko Imama (0-1=1) extends his point streak to two games with an assist on Gaunce's goal, and now has 10 points on the season.

Aidan Dudas (0-1=1) earns an assist on Gaunce's goal, totaling 9 points on the season.

Rasmus Kupari (0-1=1) adds to his three game point streak with an assist on Frk's goal, and now has 21 points in 29 games played.

Sean Durzi (0-1=1) picks up an assist from Frk's goal, and now has 14 points in 33 games played this season.

Alex Turcotte (0-1=1) collects an assist on Thomas' empty net goal, and now has 15 points on the season.

Matthew Villalta (W) stopped 37 of 38 shots faced, earning the first star in tonight's game. Villalta now has a record of (6-7-1-1) and a .892 save percentage with 3.32 goals against average on the season so far.

Villalta's save can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-x0fGSGJ2iK

ONT Record: (12-18-4-0)

COL Record: (13-12-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 2 - 4

COL 0 1 0 - 1

Shots PP

ONT 34 0/3

COL 38 0/3

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Matthew Villalta

2) ONT - Martin Frk

3) COL - Ian Scheid

GWG: Martin Frk (3)

W: Matthew Villalta (6-7-1-1)

L: Adam Werner (4-3-1-1)

Next Game: Saturday, May 1st vs. Colorado Eagles, 6:00 PM PDT at Budweiser Events Center- Loveland, CO

