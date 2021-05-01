Iowa Bounces Back to Top Chicago 5-2

CHICAGO - Iowa Wild (13-12-4-0; 30 pts.) bounced back to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Wolves (18-7-1-2; 39 pts.) Saturday night at Triphahn Center Ice Arena. The Wild scored three second period goals on their way to victory and had four players deliver multi-point performances on the night. Wild goaltender Robbie Beydoun made 25 saves in his AHL debut, for his first AHL win.

Iowa jumped out to an early lead with a goal from forward Will Bitten 30 seconds into the game. After forward Gabriel Dumont intercepted a Chicago pass in the slot of their defensive zone, his shot was denied by Wolves' goaltender Connor Ingram (35 saves). The rebound popped off forward Brandon Duhaime's skate and found Bitten who buried to make it 1-0.

With the Wolves on a power play, Chicago forward Dominic Bokk slipped past the Wild defense at 16:05 of the first period and tied the game, 1-1.

The Wild went back in front with a goal from forward Mitch McLain at 17:23 of the first period. Forward Jarrett Burton won a draw at the right circle of the Chicago zone, rookie forward Nick Swaney wheeled around to the right side of the circle and took a shot towards the net where McLain tipped it past Ingram. The go-ahead marker gave Swaney his first professional point and made it 2-1.

After the first period, Iowa led 2-1 and was outshot by Chicago, 12-10. `

Iowa extended their lead with a goal at 5:25 of the second period. Forward Mason Shaw fed forward Matt Boldy just outside of the right post. Boldy pulled to his forehand, then patiently went to his backhand and slid the puck behind Ingram. Defenseman Ryan O'Rourke picked up the second assist on the goal to make it 3-1.

The Wolves cut the lead down to one, with a goal at 8:55 of the second period from forward David Gust. A shot from the right circle hit traffic and bounced to Gust inside the left circle who finished shaving the lead to 3-2.

Iowa pushed the lead back to two goals at 10:52 of the second period. After winning a faceoff at the left circle, Burton crashed the net and tucked in a rebound after a point shot from defenseman Keaton Thompson. Defenseman Calen Addison grabbed the secondary assist, taking the score to 4-2.

At 16:53 of the second period, Iowa made it 5-2. Dumont took an Addison pass at the left circle and drilled a one-timer wide of the net. Duhaime was waiting on the right post to receive the carom and slipped the puck behind Ingram.

Through 40 minutes of play, Iowa led 5-2, outshot the Wolves 23-8 in the second period and led in total shots, 33-20.

Iowa hung on to their lead through the third period, bringing the season series finale with Chicago to an end by a final score of 5-2.

The Wild ended the evening 0-2 on the power play, while the Wolves went 1-3 on the man-advantage. Iowa had the third period edge in shots, 15-7 and ended the game with a 48-27 lead in total shots. Iowa's 48 shots were the most in any game this season.

Iowa finished their season series against Chicago with a record of 2-5-1-0. Between the two clubs, the series featured a combined 528 penalty minutes, with a total of 102 PIMS in Saturday's contest.

The Wild return home to face the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, May. 7, at Wells Fargo Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

