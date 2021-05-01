Henderson Falls to San Jose, 7-5

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 7-5, Friday night at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

San Jose started out the night with two goals from Sasha Chmelevski, putting the Barracuda up 2-0. A quick one-timer from Danny O'Regan got the Silver Knights on the board to end the period. O'Regan collected his second of the night 7:35 into the second stanza. Maxim Letunov regained the San Jose lead on the power play to end the period. The Barracuda gained some extra security in the final frame with a goal from Brandon Coe. Pavel Dorofeyev notched one for Henderson, but a goal from Joel Kellman quickly followed up to reinstate their two-goal lead. The Silver Knights were back within one thanks to a goal from Jonas Rondbjerg with 13:30 left in the game. Seconds after Oscar Dansk went to the bench for the extra attacker, Jack Dugan found the back of the net and tied it 5-5 with two minutes left in regulation. But Joel Kellman collected two more in the final minutes, completing the hat trick and ensuring the SJ victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return SAP Center to take on the Barracuda tomorrow night at 5:15 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

