Griffins Sign Tyutyayev for 2021-22 Season

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday signed left wing Kirill Tyutyayev (aka Tiutiaev; kih-REEL too-TIE-yehv) to a standard player's contract for the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.

Tyutyayev, 20, was the 10th pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, chosen 190th overall with their first of two selections in the seventh round. This season, the 5-foot-9, 146-pound native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, totaled 32 points (11-21-32) in 43 games with Yunost Minsk of the Belarusian Extraleague, ranking second on the team in assists, third in points and fourth in goals. He added 10 points (2-8-10) in 13 playoff games during the team's run to the league championship.

In 2017-18, Tyutyayev scored an eye-popping 114 points (47-67-114) in just 31 games for Spartakovets Yekaterinburg of Russia's U18 league, pacing the team in all three scoring categories. He then averaged a point per game in 2018-19 with Avto Yekaterinburg of the MHL, Russia's junior hockey league, compiling team-highs with 60 points (19-41-60) and a plus-39 rating while appearing in all 60 contests. During the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign, he spent the majority of the season with Gornyak Uchaly of the VHL, Russia's second-highest pro league, contributing 20 points (3-17-20) in 27 outings.

ï»¿The Griffins will visit Rockford tonight at 7 for their first road game in four weeks. ï»¿Fans can watch the game on AHLTV or tune in to WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.