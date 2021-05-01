Griffins Sign Tyutyayev for 2021-22 Season
May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday signed left wing Kirill Tyutyayev (aka Tiutiaev; kih-REEL too-TIE-yehv) to a standard player's contract for the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.
Tyutyayev, 20, was the 10th pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, chosen 190th overall with their first of two selections in the seventh round. This season, the 5-foot-9, 146-pound native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, totaled 32 points (11-21-32) in 43 games with Yunost Minsk of the Belarusian Extraleague, ranking second on the team in assists, third in points and fourth in goals. He added 10 points (2-8-10) in 13 playoff games during the team's run to the league championship.
In 2017-18, Tyutyayev scored an eye-popping 114 points (47-67-114) in just 31 games for Spartakovets Yekaterinburg of Russia's U18 league, pacing the team in all three scoring categories. He then averaged a point per game in 2018-19 with Avto Yekaterinburg of the MHL, Russia's junior hockey league, compiling team-highs with 60 points (19-41-60) and a plus-39 rating while appearing in all 60 contests. During the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign, he spent the majority of the season with Gornyak Uchaly of the VHL, Russia's second-highest pro league, contributing 20 points (3-17-20) in 27 outings.
ï»¿The Griffins will visit Rockford tonight at 7 for their first road game in four weeks. ï»¿Fans can watch the game on AHLTV or tune in to WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Overtime, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Barracuda Set Franchise Record with Five Power-Play Goals in 7-5 Win over Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Continue Surge as Newell Lifts Hartford in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Johansson Assigned to Eagles, Three Return to Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wylie Called Up, Zamula and Pouliot Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Tyutyayev for 2021-22 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #31 Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, May 1st - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Score AHL-Best 23rd Win - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Come Up Short In Another High-Scoring Affair With San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado No Match for Reign Friday Night - Ontario Reign
- Henderson Falls to San Jose, 7-5 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.