Wolf Pack Continue Surge as Newell Lifts Hartford in Overtime

May 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







Hartford, CT - Patrick Newell scored at 1:15 of overtime Saturday at the XL Center, to give the Hartford Wolf Pack a 3-2 win over the Providence Bruins.

With the win, the Wolf Pack (13-8-1-0, 27 pts.), who have won ten of their last 12 games, moved to within four points of the division-leading Bruins in the AHL's Atlantic Division.

The Wolf Pack trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the game, but, after a Ty Ronning goal tied the game with 5:44 left in regulation, the Wolf Pack put the win away on the only shot on goal of the 3-on-3 overtime.

Newell forced Providence's Cameron Hughes back to his own blue line, and Jonny Brodzinski poked the puck away from the Bruin forward. Brodzinski then moved down left wing in the Providence zone and sent a perfect feed across to Newell, who fired the puck from his off-wing side past Bruin goaltender Dan Vladar (29 saves).

Providence carried a 2-1 lead into the third period and made that stand up until the 14:16 mark. After Vincent LoVerde broke up a Providence clearing attempt, Justin Richards fired the puck at the net from near the left point. The shot hit Vladar under his chin, and the puck deflected to the left side of the slot to Ronning. He let go a quick shot on which Vladar had no chance.

After a scoreless first period, in which the Wolf Pack outshot the visitors 13-5, the Bruins had a 17-7 shots advantage in the second and opened the scoring at 9:48, on Alex-Olivier Voyer's fifth goal of the season.

Jakub Lauko sent a centering pass from behind the Wolf Pack net to Voyer in front, and he backhanded a shot past Wolf Pack netminder Adam Huska (26 saves) on the glove side.

Mason Geertsen answered that for Hartford at 13:33, deflecting a shot from high in the Providence zone by Mike O'Leary behind Vladar.

The Providence power play put the Bruins back in front at 18:27, though, with LoVerde, the Wolf Pack captain, off for tripping. Brady Lyle fed the puck to Samuel Asselin at the right side of the slot, and his one-timer eluded Huska.

The Wolf Pack's next action is their last home game of the season, this Tuesday, May 4 at the XL Center against Bridgeport. Faceoff is 1:00 PM, and video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV, and audio can be accessed at https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack.

Providence Bruins 2 at Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT)

Saturday - XL Center

Providence 0 2 0 0 - 2

Hartford 0 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Skinner Hfd (high-sticking), 1:16; Voyer Pro (tripping), 4:55; McKinnon Pro (unsportsmanlike conduct - removing helmet, fighting), 7:21; Geertsen Hfd (unsportsmanlike conduct - removing helmet, fighting), 7:21; Taylor Hfd (holding), 9:14; Studnicka Pro (cross-checking), 18:33.

2nd Period-1, Providence, Voyer 5 (Lauko, Hughes), 9:48. 2, Hartford, Geertsen 2 (O'Leary, Giuttari), 13:33. 3, Providence, Asselin 7 (Lyle, Studnicka), 18:27 (PP). Penalties-Zech Pro (tripping), 4:19; Raddysh Hfd (high-sticking), 16:21; LoVerde Hfd (tripping), 18:09.

3rd Period-4, Hartford, Ronning 10 (Gettinger, Richards), 14:16. Penalties-Voyer Pro (tripping), 3:16; Zech Pro (roughing), 7:30; Geertsen Hfd (roughing), 7:30; Newell Hfd (high-sticking), 15:08; Lantosi Pro (hooking), 15:28; LoVerde Hfd (tripping), 16:20.

OT Period-5, Hartford, Newell 5 (Brodzinski), 1:15. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Providence 5-17-6-0-28. Hartford 13-7-11-1-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Providence 1 / 6; Hartford 0 / 4.

Goalies-Providence, Vladar 2-4-3 (32 shots-29 saves). Hartford, Huska 8-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-

Referees-Patrick Hanrahan (52), Rob Hennessey (87).

Linesmen-Glen Cooke (6), Jared Waitt (60).

Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Providence Bruins 2 (OT)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.