Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Jimmy Huntington scored the Crunch's lone goal as the team moves to 15-9-2-0 on the season and 6-4-1-0 in the 12-game season series with the Amerks.

Goaltender Ryan Bednard turned aside 18-of-21 shots in his Crunch debut. Stefanos Lekkas earned the win with 32 saves between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-3.

The Amerks opened scoring 8:10 into the game when Michael Mersch backhanded a centering feed from along the end boards for C.J. Smith to one-time in from the slot. Rochester doubled their lead on the man-advantage at 11:40. Brett Murray was in front of the net to redirect Oskari Laaksonen's right side shot.

The Crunch stole one back with 5:50 remaining in the second period. Huntington set Devante Stephens up for a one-timer that was blocked, but Huntington was able to circle around the back of the net and chip in the second chance.

Rochester regained their two-goal lead 3:27 into the third period. After a quick passing sequence, Remi Elie fed Matej Pekar to send it home backdoor.

The Crunch are right back at it tomorrow when they host the Utica Comets for a matinee matchup.

Crunchables: Jimmy Huntington snapped a 10-game goal drought tonight.

