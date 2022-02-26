Stars' Road Point Streak Snapped at Eight

February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a three-game winning streak and eight-game road point streak come to an end in a 7-4 loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The teams combined for six first period goals, as Rockford jumped out to a 4-2 lead after 20 minutes. The IceHogs opened the scoring when Lukas Reichel tapped in a power play goal from the side of the net and Brett Connolly made it 2-0 less than two minutes later on a shot from a sharp angle.

14 seconds after Connolly's goal, Yauheni Aksiantsiuk scored his second goal in as many games, finishing off a 2-on-0 rush to bring the Stars back to within one. But Rockford answered two minutes later when Evan Barratt scored to make it 3-1, chasing Texas starter Matt Jurusik from the net. After seven minutes without a shot, the IceHogs added to their lead when Ryan Stanton lifted a backhander over the shoulder of Adam Scheel. Texas got one back in the final two minutes of the frame, when Joel L'Esperance snapped a wrist shot past Collin Delia to make it 4-2 before the first break.

Rockford added two more goals in the final five minutes of the second period, both off the stick of Mike Hardman to grow their lead to 6-2. But Anthony Louis scored a power play goal with 11 seconds left in the middle stanza to give the Stars their third goal of the night before the second intermission. The goal was Louis' career-high 15th of the season.

Jerad Rosburg scored his second goal of the season to pull the Stars within two in the third period, but the IceHogs scored an empty net goal to seal the 7-4 result.

Texas and Rockford complete an eight-game season series Sunday at 4:00 p.m at BMO Harris Bank Center.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Mike Hardman (RFD)

Brett Connolly (RFD)

D.J. Busdeker (RFD)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.