Game Preview: February 26 at Bridgeport
February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins travel to take on the Bridgeport Islanders tonight at the Webster Bank Arena. Tonight's contest is the second of six meetings between the clubs this season.
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (21-21-2-4, 48 pts, .500%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Bridgeport Islanders (18-22-5-4, 45 pts, .459%, 8th in Atlantic Division)
February 26, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Webster Bank Arena
WATCH: AHLTV
LISTEN: WILK News Radio
SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Fri., Feb. 4 - BPT 3 WBS 4 Win
Sat., Feb. 26 7:00 WBS - BPT - -
Fri., Mar. 4 7:00 WBS - BPT - -
Sat., Mar. 5 7:00 WBS - BPT - -
Sat., Apr. 2 7:05 BPT - WBS - -
Sat., Apr. 16 7:05 BPT - WBS - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | ISLANDERS
GOALS | Alex Nylander - 16 | Chris Terry - 16
ASSISTS | P.O Joseph - 20 | Otto Koivula - 25
POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 30 | Chris Terry - 36
PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 66 | Parker Wotherspoon - 101
WINS | Tommy Nappier - 7 | Jakub Skarek - 12
GAA | Alex D'Orio - 2.70 | Ken Appleby - 2.23
NEWS AND NOTES
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins
Forward Joathan Gruden recorded a career-best three points (1+2) in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Hershey Bears, and has four points (2+2) in his past two games.
Forward Kyle Olson recorded his first career multi-goal game on Tuesday night in Hershey.
Goaltender Tommy Nappier has posted a 6-2-0-0 mark in his past eight games.
Bridgeport Islanders
Defenseman Parker Wortherspoon ranks second in the AHL with 101 penalty minutes.
Former Penguins forward Paul Thompson has 11 points (6+5) in 23 games with the Islanders, including a goal in the team's previous game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Penguins' next home game is a Kids Free Sunday against the Syracuse Crunch on Feb. 27. Children ages 14 and under can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Game time is slated for 3:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
