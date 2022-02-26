Hållander Hat Trick Drives Pens to 5-3 Win at Bridgeport
February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Led by a hat trick from Filip Hållander, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3, on Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (22-21-2-4) rattled off three-straight goals in the first period, but still needed Hållander's first career hat trick to secure a crucial victory over its division rival.
Drew O'Connor got the scoring started early, taking a lovely feed from Mitch Reinke and tapping it across the goal line three minutes into the contest.
Hållander's first on the night arrived at 7:30 of the opening frame as he pounced on a rebound and slammed it behind Islanders goalie Jakub Å karek.
Anthony Angello drove a blistering slap shot to the top corner during a Penguins power play at 11:25, running their lead to 3-0. However, that goal was swiftly followed by Parker Wotherspoon putting Bridgeport on the board while the teams were skating at four-on-four.
Hållander reestablished the Penguins' three-goal edge at 7:13 of the second period. The Swedish forward intercepted an ill-advised breakout pass in the Islanders' zone, and then in one motion, wired a snap shot to the back of the net.
Bridgeport pulled back within two with a man-advantage marker from Andy Andreoff with 1:26 left in the middle frame.
Arnaud Durandeau made things interesting by scoring 2:29 into the third period, cutting the Penguins' lead down to 4-3.
The Islanders almost tied the game in the last five minutes of regulation when defensemen Paul LaDue and Robin Salo both hit the post within seconds of one another.
Hållander completed the hat trick and sealed the victory for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by wiring another shot past Å karek with 1:43 left in regulation.
Tommy Nappier earned the win for the Penguins with 28 saves, while Å karek turned away 25 shots in the loss.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Feb. 27, a Sunday matinée matchup with the Syracuse Crunch. It is also a Kids Free Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Children ages 14 and under can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Game time for the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 3:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2022
- Wolf Pack Get Five Different Goal Scorers as They Knock off Bruins 5-2 in Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hardman Tallies Twice, Hogs Outshine Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Hållander Hat Trick Drives Pens to 5-3 Win at Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dostal Backstops Gulls to Shutout Win over Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Hold off Islanders, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Stars' Road Point Streak Snapped at Eight - Texas Stars
- Hofer Excels as T-Birds Hold off Checkers, 4-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Can't Complete Rally, Fall 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Annunen Shines in Eagles 4-1 Win over Milwaukee - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Comeback Falls Short against the Crunch, Lose 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Henderson Shutout by San Diego, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered in Comeback Win over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Chicago Downs Moose, 5-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Blanked by Marlies in First of Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Whoosh by Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Fall in Cleveland Rematch - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Phantoms with 2-1 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Slavin and Phillips Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Reichel and Galvas Return to Rockford; LeGuerrier Joins from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Bruins Make Final Visit to XL Center in 2021-22 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dries Scores in 200th Game, But Canucks Unable to Cool Stockton Heat - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rockford Returns Home for Back-To-Back Matchups with Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #43: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins, Checkers at Home - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: February 26 at Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Topped, 5-2, by Gulls - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bouchard Earns 100th AHL Coaching Win - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Stymied by Rocket in First Half of Weekend Series - Belleville Senators
- Hot Start Helps Heat to 30th Win of the Season - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Hållander Hat Trick Drives Pens to 5-3 Win at Bridgeport
- Game Preview: February 26 at Bridgeport
- Penguins Stymied in Shootout by Phantoms, 3-2
- Penguins Battle to 3-1 Triumph over Bears
- Game Preview: February 22 at Hershey