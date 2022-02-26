Hot Start Helps Heat to 30th Win of the Season

February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Two-point nights from each member of Stockton's top line and a three-goal first period set the tone for the Stockton Heat (30-8-3-1), the visiting team storming out to an early cushion en route to a 4-1 win Friday against the Abbotsford Canucks (21-17-3-1).

With the win, the Heat became the first AHL Western Conference team to 30 victories on the year.

Jakob Pelletier got the scoring started early, redirecting a feed from Matthew Phillips into the back of the net just 1:04 into the action. Phillips followed with a score of his own, finishing a breakaway chance to double the advantage at the 9:19 mark of the opening frame, then Byron Froese lit the lamp on the power play with 1:25 to go in the first to take a 3-0 edge into the locker room.

Abbotsford got one back in the second, Sheldon Dries finding the back of the net on a 4-on-3 power play, and Alex Gallant capped the evening's scoring with his marker with 7:03 to go in the third to seal the game at 4-1.

NOTABLE

With a goal and an assist, Matthew Phillips reached 20 goals on the season and has 15 points (7g,8a) in Stockton's last 10 games. It's the 11th time in Heat history that a skater has hit the 20-goal mark in a season, first since three players in the 2018-19 season. Phillips has six goals and two assists in five games against Abbotsford.

Jakob Pelletier has consecutive multi-point games, a goal and an assist each coming in the first period of tonight's game. Stockton is now 13-0-0-1 on the year when Pelletier scores a goal.

Alex Gallant netted his second goal of the season, first since January 2 against San Jose.

The Heat are now 24-1-2-0 on the year when scoring first and 14-5-0-1 on the road, both tops in the AHL.

Stockton has clinched the season series with Abbotsford, owning a 5-0-0-0 edge with three remaining games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-3

STK PK - 5-for-6

THREE STARS

First - Jakob Pelletier (1g,1a)

Second - Glenn Gawdin (2a)

Third - Sheldon Dries (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (25 saves on 26 shots faced)

L - Spencer Martin (21 saves on 25 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat conclude their weekend set against Abbotsford on Sunday, then return home for games on March 4 and 5 against Bakersfield and San Jose, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.