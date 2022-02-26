Hot Start Helps Heat to 30th Win of the Season
February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Two-point nights from each member of Stockton's top line and a three-goal first period set the tone for the Stockton Heat (30-8-3-1), the visiting team storming out to an early cushion en route to a 4-1 win Friday against the Abbotsford Canucks (21-17-3-1).
With the win, the Heat became the first AHL Western Conference team to 30 victories on the year.
Jakob Pelletier got the scoring started early, redirecting a feed from Matthew Phillips into the back of the net just 1:04 into the action. Phillips followed with a score of his own, finishing a breakaway chance to double the advantage at the 9:19 mark of the opening frame, then Byron Froese lit the lamp on the power play with 1:25 to go in the first to take a 3-0 edge into the locker room.
Abbotsford got one back in the second, Sheldon Dries finding the back of the net on a 4-on-3 power play, and Alex Gallant capped the evening's scoring with his marker with 7:03 to go in the third to seal the game at 4-1.
NOTABLE
With a goal and an assist, Matthew Phillips reached 20 goals on the season and has 15 points (7g,8a) in Stockton's last 10 games. It's the 11th time in Heat history that a skater has hit the 20-goal mark in a season, first since three players in the 2018-19 season. Phillips has six goals and two assists in five games against Abbotsford.
Jakob Pelletier has consecutive multi-point games, a goal and an assist each coming in the first period of tonight's game. Stockton is now 13-0-0-1 on the year when Pelletier scores a goal.
Alex Gallant netted his second goal of the season, first since January 2 against San Jose.
The Heat are now 24-1-2-0 on the year when scoring first and 14-5-0-1 on the road, both tops in the AHL.
Stockton has clinched the season series with Abbotsford, owning a 5-0-0-0 edge with three remaining games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 1-for-3
STK PK - 5-for-6
THREE STARS
First - Jakob Pelletier (1g,1a)
Second - Glenn Gawdin (2a)
Third - Sheldon Dries (1g)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (25 saves on 26 shots faced)
L - Spencer Martin (21 saves on 25 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat conclude their weekend set against Abbotsford on Sunday, then return home for games on March 4 and 5 against Bakersfield and San Jose, respectively.
