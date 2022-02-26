Chicago Downs Moose, 5-2

February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (26-17-2-1) faced off against the Chicago Wolves (30-10-4-3) for a Saturday afternoon clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 6-2 loss against Milwaukee on Feb. 23.

Chicago opened the scoring in the first period. Cavan Fitzgerald rushed into the Moose zone and fired a hard shot under the arm of Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 Wolves lead. Chicago added to its lead with under five to play in the period. Jack Drury capitalized after a shift of offensive zone pressure from the Wolves to make it 2-0. The horn sounded to draw the period to a close after 20 minutes. Berdin finished the frame with six saves, while Alex Lyon recorded seven of his own.

The second period saw the Wolves come out and add to their lead before the frame was five minutes old. Drury found space in the slot and fired a shot past Berdin for his second of the game and a 3-0 lead. The Moose fought back and got on the board with a goal from David Gustafsson. The forward skated into the zone and sent a backhand on net. The puck was deflected back to the forward who buried it past Lyon to make it 3-1. With two Moose in the penalty box, Josh Leivo fired a shot under the bar and pushed the Wolves lead to 4-1 with three minutes left in the period. The Wolves outshot the Moose 9-7 in the middle frame, and had a three-goal lead after 40 minutes of play.

The Wolves added to their total in the third. Leivo took advantage of a turnover and scored his second of the game for the 5-2 lead. The Moose pushed back, but the Wolves put together a stout defensive effort and kept Manitoba off the scoresheet the rest of the way. Berdin ended the night with 19 saves and the loss. Lyon captured the win and made 25 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Mikey Eyssimont (Click for full interview)

"I think early on we got out-competed, which isn't like us. We were able to turn it around later in the game and get our compete back. By that point they kinda had us on the ropes. I think we have to come out tomorrow and skate with them."

Statbook

Mikey Eyssimont has registered assists in three straight games

David Gustafsson scored his first goal since Dec. 10/21 (5GP)

What's Next?

The Moose rematch the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Feb. 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.