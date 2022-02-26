Reichel and Galvas Return to Rockford; LeGuerrier Joins from Indy

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Jakub Galvas and forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the IceHogs have recalled defenseman Jake LeGuerrier from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

The IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars! The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday! Buy Tickets

