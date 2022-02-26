Checkers Can't Complete Rally, Fall 4-2
February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Checkers put up a fight against the division-leading Thunderbirds on Saturday, but their rally attempt fell short as they dropped the contest to Springfield 4-2.
After falling into a 2-0 hole early in the middle frame, Henry Bowlby broke the ice for his team by collecting a stretch pass from Cole Schwindt and converting a breakaway with a defender draped all over him.
Springfield quickly responded to extend their lead back to two goals, but the Checkers came out buzzing in the third to tilt the ice back in their favor. Max McCormick pulled the visitors back within one by hammering home a cross-ice feed on the man advantage, and the Checkers used that spark to ramp up the pressure down the stretch.
The equalizer remained just out of reach, however, as the Checkers couldn't quite complete their rally, and an empty-net strike sealed Charlotte's fate in a tight 4-2 defeat.
Notes
Charlotte is winless in its last three games, matching its longest such streak this season ... Owen Tippett has now recorded at least one assist in each of his four games with Charlotte this season ... The Checkers have allowed a power-play goal in six straight games and scored a power-play goal in three straight ... The Checkers are now 1-3-0-0 against the Thunderbirds this season ... The 40 shots on goal are the most in a single game this season by Charlotte ... Joey Daccord has registered over 35 saves in each of his last two starts ... Grigori Denisenko, Max Gildon, John Ludvig, Gutsav Olofsson and Christopher Gibson all missed the game due to injury ... Ryan Lohin, Serron Noel and Jacob Friend were healthy extras
Up Next
Charlotte's three-in-three weekend concludes Sunday afternoon with a 3 p.m. tilt against the Bridgeport Islanders.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2022
- Wolf Pack Get Five Different Goal Scorers as They Knock off Bruins 5-2 in Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hardman Tallies Twice, Hogs Outshine Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Hållander Hat Trick Drives Pens to 5-3 Win at Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dostal Backstops Gulls to Shutout Win over Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Hold off Islanders, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Stars' Road Point Streak Snapped at Eight - Texas Stars
- Hofer Excels as T-Birds Hold off Checkers, 4-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Can't Complete Rally, Fall 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Annunen Shines in Eagles 4-1 Win over Milwaukee - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Comeback Falls Short against the Crunch, Lose 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Henderson Shutout by San Diego, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered in Comeback Win over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Chicago Downs Moose, 5-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Blanked by Marlies in First of Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Whoosh by Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Fall in Cleveland Rematch - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Phantoms with 2-1 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Slavin and Phillips Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Reichel and Galvas Return to Rockford; LeGuerrier Joins from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Bruins Make Final Visit to XL Center in 2021-22 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dries Scores in 200th Game, But Canucks Unable to Cool Stockton Heat - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rockford Returns Home for Back-To-Back Matchups with Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #43: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins, Checkers at Home - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: February 26 at Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Topped, 5-2, by Gulls - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bouchard Earns 100th AHL Coaching Win - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Stymied by Rocket in First Half of Weekend Series - Belleville Senators
- Hot Start Helps Heat to 30th Win of the Season - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Checkers Can't Complete Rally, Fall 4-2
- Checkers Come up Short in Providence
- Seattle Recalls Kole Lind, Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Allen
- Weekly Report: Rising up the Standings, Lind & Carrick's Hot Streaks and More
- Florida Assigns Owen Tippett to Charlotte, Checkers Release Two from PTOs