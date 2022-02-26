Providence Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2

HARTFORD, CT. - Joona Koppanen scored a goal for the second straight game and Justin Brazeau extended his point streak to five games, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2, on Saturday night.

The loss snaps a season-best four-game winning streak for Providence, who went 0-for-8 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins recorded 28 shots on goal in the loss.

stATS

- Joona Koppanen scored a goal for the second consecutive game. It was his ninth of the season, which ties his career high for a season. He has six points (4G, 2A) in his last three games vs. Hartford.

- Justin Brazeau scored his seventh goal of the season, extending his point streak to five games. He has six points (1G, 5A) during that span.

- Cameron Hughes picked up his team-leading 23rd assist of the season and extended his point streak to three games. He has seven points (2G, 5A) during that span and nine points (3G, 6A) in his last six games.

- Jack Studnicka picked up his 14th assist of the season and has recorded a point in four of his last five games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island for a rematch with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, February 27 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 50 63 (.630)

HARTFORD 46 56 (.609)

PROVIDENCE 43 52 (.605)

HERSHEY 50 58 (.580)

CHARLOTTE 49 55 (.561)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 49 50 (.510)

LEHIGH VALLEY 48 46 (.479)

BRIDGEPORT 50 45 (.450)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 0 0 2

HARTFORD 2 1 2 5

