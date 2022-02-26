Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Bruins Make Final Visit to XL Center in 2021-22

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored a huge 3-1 comeback victory last night over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Tonight, the Pack continue a crucial three-in-three weekend as they open a home-and-home set with the Providence Bruins at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night'.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins during the 2021-22 season. It is also the fifth and final meeting between the sides at the XL Center. They'll meet again tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 p.m. in Providence, then wrap up the season series at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Monday, April 4th.

The Bruins claimed victory in the last meeting between the foes, taking a 3-1 decision last Saturday night at the XL Center. Joona Koppanen scored twice in the victory, while Eduards Tralmaks tacked on a goal and two assists. Kyle Keyser collected the victory in goal. Matt Lorito had the lone Wolf Pack goal, his first as a member of the Pack and his 87th career AHL goal.

The Bruins have scored first in all seven prior meetings this season and have collected at least a point in all seven games. The Wolf Pack are 3-3-1-0 against the Bruins this season, while Providence is 4-0-1-2. The Pack are 2-2-0-0 in the four prior meetings in Connecticut in 2021-22.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack rebounded from two losses last weekend with their 15th comeback victory last night, beating the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-1 at the MassMutual Center. Keith Kinkaid made 44 saves for his 17th victory of the season, while Justin Richards scored twice in the third period. Jonny Brodzinski tacked on an empty net goal, as the Wolf Pack outscored the T-Birds 3-0 in the final frame. It was the first multi-goal game in Richards' career, while three of his five goals this season have been game winners.

Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 35 points (18 g, 17 a) on the season. His 18 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Anthony Greco sits second on the club in scoring with 33 points (9 g, 24 a) on the season. Greco had a pair of assists in the third period on Friday night.

Earlier this week, the Wolf Pack recalled forward James Sanchez from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, while the parent New York Rangers recalled defenseman Zac Jones. The Pack are 15-7-1-1 on home ice during the 2021-22 season.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins enter tonight's game with a record of 23-13-3-3, good for a points percentage of .619 and a second place standing in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins continued their torrid pace with a 5-1 victory over the Charlotte Checkers last night on home ice. Cameron Hughes scored twice in the victory, while Oskar Steen, Brady Lyle, and Koppanen added goals.

Hughes leads the Bruins in scoring with 32 points (10 g, 22 a) on the campaign. Zach Senyshyn is tops on the club in goal scoring with 14 tallies so far this season. Goaltender Troy Grosenick leads the club in wins with 12. Jesper Froden and Jack Achan were recalled by the parent Boston Bruins earlier this week.

Game Information:

Join us tonight for our annual 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' at the XL Center! We will be joined by four former Hartford Whalers, who represent Hartford's rich hockey past, and several youth hockey teams that represent the future of our sport. In addition, we'll be hosting Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine pregame at the XL Center's Exhibition Hall.

