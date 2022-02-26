Crunch Blow Past Comets, 6-3

February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Utica Comets, 6-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win moves the Crunch to 21-19-5-1 on the season and 2-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace earned the win blocking 22-of-25 shots. Mareks Mitens turned aside 21-of-26 between the pipes for the Comets during 53 minutes of ice time. Akira Schmid stopped both shots he faced in the second period during his five minutes of play in net for the Comets. Syracuse went 1-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring 8:10 into the game when Gabriel Dumont fired a slap shot from the top of the right circle. Anthony Richard then doubled the lead halfway through the frame with a wrister as he cut across the slot.

Syracuse continued building on their lead 1:10 into the second period. Mitens made the save on Alex Green's left point shot, but left the rebound out for Gabe Fortier to chip in. The Comets finally responded at the 8:15 mark of the second period when Fabian Zetterlund dropped a pass for A.J. Greer to send home.

The Crunch regained their three-goal lead with a power-play goal halfway through the middle frame. Goncalves set up Sean Day for a backdoor redirection. At 14:38, Syracuse scored again when Remi Elie blasted a one-timer from the right point off a feed from Fortier.

Samuel Laberge stole a couple back for Utica to start the third period. Just 2:51 into the frame, Laberge scored with a wrister from the top of the left circle. At 6:28, he did it again from the left faceoff dot.

Goncalves hit the empty net with 21 seconds remaining in the game to secure the Crunch win.

The Crunch finish the weekend with a road trip to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tomorrow afternoon.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont skated in his 600th career AHL game tonight...Gabriel Dumont has nine goals in his last 10 games...Gage Goncalves recorded his first career four-point game tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.