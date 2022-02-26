Silver Knights Topped, 5-2, by Gulls

February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 5-2, on Friday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

San Diego took the early lead on Friday night when former Silver Knight Danny O'Regan scored a goal 4:31 into the first frame. Following just 30-seconds later, O'Regan scored his second of the night on a powerplay advantage. Gage Quinney put Henderson on the board at the beginning of the second period with a powerplay goal. Alex Limoges earned a third goal for the Gulls midway through the second on a powerplay, regaining their two-goal lead. Limoges furthered the San Diego lead with his second powerplay goal of the night. Lukas Elvenes shot the fifth Gulls goal of the night at the end of the third frame. Pavel Dorofeyev responded with the second goal of the night for Henderson. San Diego won the contest, 5-2.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to Orleans Arena tomorrow, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. PT to take on the San Diego Gulls. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or on My LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network) and listen live on 1230 The Game. Tickets are available here.

