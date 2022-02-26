Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered in Comeback Win over Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Belleville Senators scored four unanswered goals in the third period as they earned a weekend split at Place Bell with a 4-3 victory over the Laval Rocket.

Laval opened the scoring 7:02 into the first period when Tory Dello found the back of the net with a long wrister from above the faceoff circle. The Rocket held a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Devante Smith-Pelly extended the Rocket lead to 2-0 at the 10:18 mark of the second frame. Despite firing 17 shots on net in the stanza, Belleville could not find an answer to goaltender Cayden Primeau.

To start the third, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard helped build on the Laval advantage with a shorthanded marker 30 seconds into the period. Belleville started to mount their comeback, scoring three times in 2:42 as Cole Reinhardt ended the Laval shutout bid. Roby Jarventie and Michael Del Zotto also tallied to tie the game. Jarventie scored again blasting a one-time pass to notch the game-winner on the power play with 54 seconds left to play.

Fast Facts

Kevin Mandolese made 29 saves for his third consecutive win.

Roby Jarventie scored twice, including the game-winner

Rourke Chartier recorded his 100th career AHL point.

Chris Wilkie had two assists.

Clark Bishop led the team with a plus-two rating.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill: 4/4

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann

"Anytime you battle back on the road from a three-goal deficit late in the game and win 4-3 in regulation, you have to be happy with it. We certainly didn't like our performance last night, but I thought we were much better tonight, and sometimes you don't win those games. Fortunately, we got some key goals late and ended up with two points."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action Wednesday evening, visiting the Hartford Wolf Pack. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with David Foot.

