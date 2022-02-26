Slavin and Phillips Recalled to Blackhawks

February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Slavin has appeared in 14 games and has one assist with the Blackhawks this season. He scored two goals for Rockford on Friday against Iowa and has 11 points (6G, 5A) with the IceHogs during the 2021-22 campaign.

Phillips made his National Hockey League debut on Oct. 29 vs. Carolina and has played in three games with Chicago this year. He has 13 points (6G, 7A) in 38 games with the IceHogs this season.

Chicago hosts the St. Louis Blues tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

IceHogs Host Stars on Dental Dimensions Fleece Blanket Night and Meijer Family Sunday

The IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars! The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday! Buy Tickets

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.