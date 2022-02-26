Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters

February 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters. Christiansen contributed an even rating in three appearances for the Blue Jackets this year and added 6-20-26 with 19 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 38 appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 9-32-41 with 33 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 75 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.

