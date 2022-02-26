Dostal Backstops Gulls to Shutout Win over Henderson

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 4-0 Saturday at Orleans Arena. Lukas Dostal stopped all 27 shots faced to earn his first career shutout, becoming the youngest goaltender to record a shutout in Gulls AHL history (21 years, eight months, five days) while marking the Gulls first shutout since Mar. 2, 2019 vs. Stockton (3-0, Jeff Glass - 20 saves).

Jacob Larsson registered his first career multi-goal game (2-0=2) with his first two goals of the season.

Alex Limoges scored a goal for a second consecutive game, giving him 3-0=3 points in his last two games. Limoges' tally marked his 11th goal this year to match his goal total from the 2020-21 season.

Greg Printz tallied his seventh goal of the season and fifth goal in his last 11 games (5-4=9). Lucas Elvenes collected the primary assist on the play to give him points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) and moved into a tie for the team lead in assists (17).

Bryce Kindopp registered two assists for his second multi-assist performance of the season.

Nikolas Brouillard, Trevor Carrick, Danny O'Regan and Jacob Perreault each earned assists. Brouillard's assist tied him for second on the club in points (24) and now ranks third in assists (16), while O'Regan's helper tied him for second in scoring with 9-15=24 points. Perreault's assist gives him helpers in each of his last two games (0-2=2).

The Gulls continue their franchise long eight-game road trip Wednesday, Mar. 2 against the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center (6:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On if this game is an example of one of the better games the Gulls have played:

Yeah, well it's one of the good games because we followed the plan. I think this is the chemistry you build over weeks and adversity. Coaches, player- finding your groove, finding what gets us successful and I feel this week was a good growing experience for our group. We weren't happy about last weekend because we felt we could've been better and we were short a goal, and I think we came in during the week with a plan and kind of tried to establish our game to another, bring it to another level and I felt we did this this weekend, but you know how it is. We're going to have to go back and face Colorado and we haven't beat them yet and this is our challenge. So, yeah, it was good.

On getting goals throughout the lineup:

Yeah, it was good and Larsson scoring a couple of goals- that's always fun for guys that defends really hard. A defensemen like Larsson is obviously a guy that sometimes goes under the radar and then he gets to score that goal. No, it was fun to see him score, but it was big for us. You're right because you beat the team yesterday and then the back-to-back and you don't want to make it comfortable for them and you don't want to make them feel they have a chance. You know, I felt our first period was okay, but I really liked our second and our third. I thought that's really where we took it into high gear in our habits and what we tried to do and tried to discourage the other team, but then execute offense too so it was good.

On Lukas Dostal's first career shutout:

The last one that had it, do you know who that is? Jeff Glass and Dos (Dostal) was good. He's a good goalie, he's a guy that you know, is very professional about the game and the thing with Lucas- the adversity this year was everything that happened with COVID and called-up and taxi squad and he played some good games in the NHL and he played some good games in the AHL, but just didn't have the amount of starts that you would have liked him to have before Christmas and it's nobody's fault. It's just the reality of pro hockey. So, now we've been working with him and Jeff is doing a good job to get him into a rhythm and he's comfortable in net- that's for sure.

On starting Dostal again despite the quick turnaround from yesterday's game:

No, it was planned before. We turned him loose a little bit there. Like I said, he didn't have as many starts as he should have. Want to put him in a situation where AHL, NHL you're going to have to play back-to-back for different reasons. Playoffs or a push at the end of the season for a championship or something to put yourself in the playoff in a good position. So, it's just mileage. You have to remember he's a second-year pro and last year was a short season. So, every time we can give experience to a player, and he deserves it too, and you know, we like Olle (Eriksson Ek). Olle is working right now, he's going to get back, but we felt that Dos- it's a good mileage for him.

Jacob Larsson

On his first multi-goal game:

Had a little bit of luck, I would say. Got lucky there coming out of the penalty box, came up, makes a nice play and scored so a little lucky bounce there and the second goal is I was just trying to get it on net and it goes in so it's a little bit of a lucky night for me.

On beating Henderson in back-to-back games:

It's huge for our group. I mean we've been having a little bit of up and down the whole season so coming in here, two games, like you said in like twenty hours or so, it's huge for us. Have a nice bus ride home now to have relax time and have a fun time together. So, it means a lot to us. We have a big weekend coming up, a big week coming up next week. Colorado- three games, I think, so we're feeling good right now and we're going to take that with us to next week.

On playing in front of Lukas Dostal and seeing him earn a shutout:

He's a great goalie. I mean, he's doing everything right I'll say. Like you said, it's not easy going two games in a row and back-to-back so he just gives us, all the other players out there, like a calmness that's so important to have. Like, you know, even though might be some dangerous scoring chances they have, we always have Lukas back there. So, yeah it's huge for us to have him and he's playing real good right now so we're happy for him.

